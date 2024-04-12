Are physicians taking on side gigs in 2024?

Despite many earning close to $400,000 annually, over a third of U.S. physicians are taking on side gigs to supplement their income in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

While 61% of surveyed physicians said they do not take on extra work to boost their incomes, 20% said they take on other medical-related work, 11% take on medical moonlighting gigs, 7% add more hours to their primary job and 6% take on nonmedical work.

While some physicians take on side gigs as a passion project, others take them on out of a need or desire for more money.

"I moonlight because I am not as financially stable as I would like to be at this stage of life," one physician told Medscape surveyors.