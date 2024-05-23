ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Are physicians happy with pay in 2024?

Claire Wallace -  

Though physicians on average earn over $400,000 annually depending on their practice setting and speciality, around 36% still feel dissatisfied with their earnings in 2024, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23. 

Around 25% of physicians report feeling dissatisfied with their compensation, while 11% feel very dissatisfied. 

An additional 25% of physicians feel neutral about their compensation, while 32% are satisfied and 8% are very satisfied. 

The majority of physicians (62%) do not believe that their compensation reflects the level of expertise and effort required to do their roles. 

More than 39% of female physicians are satisfied or very satisfied with their compensation, compared to 40% of men. 

About 35% of both male and female physicians are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their compensation.

