Ardent Health Services partners with SwitchPoint Ventures for health innovation studio

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has teamed up with SwitchPoint Ventures to create a healthcare delivery and administration innovation studio.

The studio will use Ardent Health's 30 hospitals and 200 care sites in collaboration with SwitchPoint's artificial intelligence and innovation strategies to solve healthcare delivery challenges, according to a Jan. 11 news release.

If successful approaches emerge, the partnership's long-term goal is to create independent ventures that can be utilized across the healthcare industry.

Ardent Health and SwitchPoint partnered previously in 2021 to create Winnow, an AI clinician recruitment product, which won the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's 2022 NEXT Award for Best Healthcare Startup. Ardent also uses SwitchPoint's Polaris patient volume prediction solution.