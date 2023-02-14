Anesthesiologists retain highest paying job status since 2018, per US News

U.S. News & World Report named anesthesiology the highest paying job in the U.S. for 2023, with an average annual salary of $208,000.

It was followed by two other medical professions, oral and maxillofacial surgeon and obstetrician and gynecologist. Healthcare-related professions made up 9 of the 10 highest-paying jobs.

U.S. News also named anesthesiology the highest paying job in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, with the average salary fluctuating from $208,000 to $267,020.

In 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, anesthesiologist was followed by general surgeon in second and obstetrician and gynecologist in third.

Note: 2022 data is unavailable.