Ambulatory services hardest hit healthcare job sector from February through April

Ambulatory health services had the largest declines in employment in four metropolitan areas from February to April, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

While hospitals experienced 0.1 percent to 10.5 percent employment declines over the time period examined, ambulatory health services had 15 percent to 20 percent declines. The report also tracked nursing and residential care facilities, which had 1 percent to 9 percent declines.



The reported focused on four metropolitan areas; here is the breakdown for employment declines in ambulatory health services



· Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale: 15.3 percent

· Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale: 13.2 percent

· New York City: 16.1 percent

· Washington D.C.: 20.7 percent



Overall, employment in healthcare dropped dramatically from February to April, but then had slight gains in May. However, healthcare employment in May was still 6 percent lower in 2020 than 2019. Among ambulatory facilities, employment dropped the most at dental offices. Here is the employment drop breakdown for each setting reported:



· Dental offices: 56 percent

· Offices of other health practitioners: 24 percent

· Medical and diagnostic laboratories: 11 percent

· Physician offices: 11 percent

· Other ambulatory healthcare services: 9 percent

· Outpatient care centers: 9 percent

· Home health care services: 7 percent

· Nursing and residential care facilities: 4 percent

· Hospitals: 2 percent



There were 1.5 million jobs lost from February to April in the healthcare sector.

