Ambulatory cloud EHR company releases new software

EClincalWorks, the largest digital charts company for ambulatory practices, has announced its latest electronic health records software, V12.

V12's newest features include 40 percent faster speeds, a module for pre visit planning, improved usability with redesigned screens, enhanced procedure documentation, enhancements to the ASC workflow model and more.

"We are further enhancing revenue cycle management and modules for value-based care models, providing all of our customers with advanced solutions to set their practices up for success. EClinicalWorks continues to innovate and invest in product capabilities and enhanced cloud services," Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of ECLinicalWorks, said in an Oct. 7 press release.