All 50 states ranked by orthopedic ASCs per capita

One state in the U.S. has zero orthopedic ASCs, and the two states with the lowest populations sit at opposite ends of the per-capita spectrum.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.

Wyoming takes the top spot, with 29.47 ASCs per million residents. In other words, each of its 17 orthopedic ASCs serves an average of about 34,000 people. West Virginia, on the other hand, serves an average of 448,000 people at each of its four orthopedic ASCs.

All 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by orthopedic ASCs per capita:

State

Population

Orthopedic ASCs

ASC per 1M capita

People per ASC

1. Wyoming

576,851

17

29.47

33,932

2. New Hampshire

1,377,529

28

20.33

49,197

3. North Dakota

779,094

15

19.25

51,940

4. Montana

1,084,225

19

17.52

57,064

5. Maryland

6,177,224

107

17.32

57,731

6. New Jersey

9,288,994

159

17.12

58,421

7. Nevada

3,104,614

51

16.43

60,875

8. Colorado

5,773,714

94

16.28

61,422

9. Indiana

6,785,528

107

15.77

63,416

10. Idaho

1,839,106

28

15.22

65,682

11. Arizona

7,151,502

107

14.96

66,836

12. Missouri

6,154,913

91

14.78

67,636

13. Florida

21,538,187

318

14.76

67,730

14. Nebraska

1,961,504

28

14.27

70,054

15. Louisiana

4,657,757

63

13.53

73,933

16. California

39,538,223

523

13.23

75,599

17. Kansas

2,937,880

36

12.25

81,608

18. Delaware

989,948

12

12.12

82,496

19. Texas

29,145,505

344

11.80

84,725

20. Tennessee

6,910,840

81

11.72

85,319

21. Mississippi

2,961,279

33

11.14

89,736

22. Wisconsin

5,893,718

64

10.86

92,089

23. Oklahoma

3,959,353

42

10.61

94,270

24. Oregon

4,237,256

44

10.38

96,301

25. Ohio

11,799,448

121

10.25

97,516

26. South Dakota

886,667

9

10.15

98,519

27. Pennsylvania

13,002,700

126

9.69

103,196

28. Minnesota

5,706,494

55

9.64

103,754

29. Alaska

733,391

7

9.54

104,770

30. Arkansas

3,011,524

28

9.30

107,554

31. Washington

7,705,281

71

9.21

108,525

31. Connecticut

3,605,944

33

9.15

109,271

33. Utah

3,271,616

28

8.56

116,843

34. Illinois

12,812,508

106

8.27

120,873

35. Georgia

10,711,908

88

8.22

121,726

36. Alabama

5,024,279

38

7.56

132,218

37. Michigan

10,077,331

76

7.54

132,596

38. South Carolina

5,118,425

38

7.42

134,695

39. New Mexico

2,117,522

15

7.08

141,168

40. Hawaii

1,455,271

10

6.87

145,527

41. Virginia

8,631,393

50

5.79

172,628

42. Iowa

3,190,369

18

5.64

177,243

43. Rhode Island

1,097,379

6

5.47

182,897

44. Kentucky

4,505,836

24

5.33

187,743

45. North Carolina

10,439,388

55

5.27

189,807

46. New York

20,201,249

87

4.31

232,198

47. Massachusetts

7,029,917

21

2.99

334,758

48. Maine

1,362,359

4

2.94

340,590

49. District of Columbia

689,545

2

2.90

344,773

50. West Virginia

1,793,716

4

2.23

448,429

51. Vermont

643,077

0

0.00

N/A

