All 50 states ranked by orthopedic ASCs per capita

One state in the U.S. has zero orthopedic ASCs, and the two states with the lowest populations sit at opposite ends of the per-capita spectrum.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.

Wyoming takes the top spot, with 29.47 ASCs per million residents. In other words, each of its 17 orthopedic ASCs serves an average of about 34,000 people. West Virginia, on the other hand, serves an average of 448,000 people at each of its four orthopedic ASCs.

All 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by orthopedic ASCs per capita: