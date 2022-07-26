Airfares drop in time for fall business travel

Upcoming domestic flight prices are 26 percent cheaper than this summer's flights, and fall international flight costs will drop 25 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported July 26.

According to the Journal, the average cost for round-trip domestic flights this fall is $298, down from May's average of $400.

Andrew Nocella, United Airlines' chief commercial officer, told the Wall Street Journal that demand for business flights are at 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels, mostly led by employees from small and midsize businesses.

Duke Chung, co-founder and chief executive of business travel and expense management platform TravelBank, attributed the uptick in corporate travel to fall business conferences and companies bringing remote employees on-site.