Advanced practice registered nurse compensation: 7 facts

Certified registered nurse anesthetists had the highest pay of any advanced practice nurse in 2022 according to Medscape's 2022 APRN compensation report.

Seven facts about advanced practice registered nurse compensation:

1. Base compensation for CRNAs is the highest among advanced practice nurses at $197,000 a year, while compensation for clinical nurse specialists is lowest at $107,000.

2. Sixty-six percent of CRNAs saw an increase in pay between 2020 and 2021, followed by 60 percent of nurse practitioners, 59 percent of clinical nurse specialists and 52 percent of nurse midwives.

3. Less than half of nurse practitioners (48 percent) feel fairly compensated.

4. Advanced practice nurses earn the most in hospital inpatient care settings.

5. Nurses with adult-gerontology acute care certifications earn the highest salary.

6. Advanced practice nurses working on the Pacific coast earn the highest salary of any region, at $148,000.

7. Nurse practitioners also make the most on the Pacific coast, at $140,000.