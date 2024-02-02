ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Administrator pay in 2024: 5 stats to know

Paige Haeffele  

Here are five statistics providing insight into how healthcare administrators in outpatient care centers are compensated:

 1. The mean annual salary of outpatient administrators is $122,870, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data

 2. The average hourly pay for outpatient administrators is $59.07.

 3. The average salary among outpatient administrators in the top 10% of earners is $211,230.

 4. Outpatient administrators among the bottom 10% of earners make $62,720 annually. 

 5. Not including self-employed workers, there are 36,350 actively employed outpatient administrators in the U.S.

