Administrator pay in 2024: 5 stats to know

Here are five statistics providing insight into how healthcare administrators in outpatient care centers are compensated:

1. The mean annual salary of outpatient administrators is $122,870, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

2. The average hourly pay for outpatient administrators is $59.07.

3. The average salary among outpatient administrators in the top 10% of earners is $211,230.

4. Outpatient administrators among the bottom 10% of earners make $62,720 annually.

5. Not including self-employed workers, there are 36,350 actively employed outpatient administrators in the U.S.