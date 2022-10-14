Acquisitions, automation and more: 6 Walgreens updates

Walgreens is making leadership changes, completing acquisitions and adding over-the-counter hearing aids to its shelves.

Six Walgreens updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance's fourth quarter ended better than expected, the company said Oct. 13, with its sales accumulating $132.7 billion in its 2022 fiscal year.

2. About a month after acquiring a majority stake in CareCentrix, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Oct. 11 it plans to fully own the home healthcare company for $392 million. Walgreens said the acquisition of CareCentrix, which reported sales of $1.5 billion in 2021, will be completed by March 2023.

3. Walgreens said it would sell Lexie Lumen hearing aids for $799, or $39 per month for two years, starting Oct. 17.

4. Walgreens' specialty and home delivery pharmacy business, AllianceRx, gained reaccreditation Oct. 4 for its specialty services. The Accreditation Commission for Health Care renews accreditation every three years, making AllianceRx's renewal effective until Sept. 15, 2025.

5. Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to use automation to combat its ongoing nationwide staff shortage.

6. The president of Walgreens Boots Alliance, John Standley, is leaving the company and his pharmacy role will be filled by the CEO Shields Health Solutions, which Walgreens fully acquired for $1.3 billion Sept. 20.