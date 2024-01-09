9 indicted for healthcare fraud, money laundering

Nine people have been charged in a healthcare fraud and money laundering scheme.

The scheme involved the owners, operators and employees of Fairfax, Va.-based 1st Adult Pediatric Healthcare Services, a Medicaid-enrolled home health agency, according to a Jan. 9 news release from the Justice Department.

The defendants allegedly conspired to submit false claims for services that were not provided as well as falsified records.

Here are the nine defendants charged with healthcare fraud followed by their respective roles at 1st Adult Pediatric Healthcare Services: