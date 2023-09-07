9 hospitals bringing back mask policies 

As COVID-19 cases rise, some hospitals and health systems are bringing back their mask mandates.

Here are nine hospitals and health systems who have updated their mask policies since Aug. 1:

St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, N.Y. brought back its mask policy for its emergency department setting, Syracuse.com reported Sept. 1 Samaritan Health in Watertown, N.Y., again require masks for staff, visitors and patients across all facilities. Nuvance Health in Danbury, Conn. reinstated its mask policy for several locations across the state, according to an Aug. 29 report from Connecticut News 12 Oswego (N.Y.) Hospital issued a 14-day mask policy for all clinical and patient settings. The policy went into effect Aug. 25 and will be reevaluated after 14 days. UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., reinstated a mask mandate for staff Aug. 24, according to CBS News Boston. The policy will be revisited in four weeks. United Health Services in upstate New York brought back mask policies at several locations including UHS Wilson Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital, as of Aug. 23. Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center reinstated its mask policy Aug. 22. Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital has restored its mask mandate Aug. 18. Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., reinstated a mask mandate Aug. 1.











