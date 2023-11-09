9 ASC supergroups' number of facilities

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International tops the list of management organizations with the highest number of ASC partners in 2023.

Here is where nine supergroups stand with the number of ASCs in their network as of November 2023:

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 480+

2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 250+

3. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 320+

4. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 234

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 180+

6. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 150+

7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+

8. ValueHealth (Overland Park, Kan.): 50+

9. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville, Tenn.): 48