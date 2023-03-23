87% of physicians support noncompete ban: Report

Eighty-seven percent of physicians support the Federal Trade Commission's proposed rule to ban noncompete clauses, according to a new released report from Doximity.

The medical professional networking platform released its "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay, demand and more nationwide.

The report found that approximately 62 percent of physicians work under noncompete clauses, which can make it difficult to find additional work or change employers. Fifty-six percent reported being barred from practicing outside of their employment agreement or may only do so with restrictions.

Doximity asked more than 4,800 full-time physicians in January and February their opinions of the ban. Five answer options were provided.

Here are the results of the poll:

Fifty-five percent of providers reported they have a noncompete clause in their employment contract and support the proposed ban. Thirty-two percent of respondents who reported not having a noncompete also responded in favor.

Six percent of respondents whose current roles do have noncompete agreements and 4 percent of those without restrictions do not support the ban.

Two percent of respondents said they are unsure.

The FTC claims that banning noncompetes nationwide will increase annual wages by $300 billion as it will allow 30 million Americans to pursue different job opportunities.







