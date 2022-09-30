7 signs you are being 'quiet fired'

Eighty-three percent of Americans reported seeing or facing "quiet firing" in the workplace in the last year, according to a Sept. 30 report from CNBC.

Here are seven signs to look out for that might suggest you are being quiet fired — a "passive-aggressive" management approach, according to Team Building:

1. You have not received a salary increase in one or two years.

2. Your manager gives you little meaningful feedback.

3. Your manager does not engage with you.

4. You get singled out to answer tough questions at team meetings.

5. Your ideas are disregarded.

6. You are not being challenged or given additional responsibilities.

7. You are left out of meetings, events and gatherings.