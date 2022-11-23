7 questions all medical residents should ask in interviews

There are seven key questions medical residents should ask during their residency interviews, according to a Nov. 16 checklist created by the Association of American Medical Colleges and published by the American Medical Association.

Seven key resident questions:

1. What types of practices and fellowships have residents entered after residency?

2. What formal and informal learning opportunities can I expect?

3. Does the amount of clinical work support a balance between service and education?

4. What are the basic benefits?

5. What are your program's strengths? Weaknesses?

6. What activities do residents do outside of the program?

7. How do residents in the program get along?