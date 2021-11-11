7 joint venture ASC updates to know

A Massachusetts ASC performed its first outpatient spine procedure, and six other joint venture ASC updates to know:

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center and Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals and Clinics are partnering on a new building that will house the ASC once completed in 2023. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and local surgeons broke ground on a campus that will hold an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. Joint venture ASC company Andrews Ambulatory Surgery announced that it will build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida. St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical will open a nearly 10,000-square-foot gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala. The ASC is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022. Hershey-based Penn State Health and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth purchased a 60 percent stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.). Joint venture ASC Shrewsbury (Mass.) Surgery Center performed its first outpatient spine procedure in October. Evergreen Medical Properties, an Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm, and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate purchased 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.