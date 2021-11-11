7 joint venture ASC updates to know

Listen
A Massachusetts ASC performed its first outpatient spine procedure, and six other joint venture ASC updates to know:
- Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center and Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals and Clinics are partnering on a new building that will house the ASC once completed in 2023.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and local surgeons broke ground on a campus that will hold an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
- Joint venture ASC company Andrews Ambulatory Surgery announced that it will build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
- St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical will open a nearly 10,000-square-foot gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala. The ASC is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.
- Hershey-based Penn State Health and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth purchased a 60 percent stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.).
- Joint venture ASC Shrewsbury (Mass.) Surgery Center performed its first outpatient spine procedure in October.
- Evergreen Medical Properties, an Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm, and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate purchased 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.