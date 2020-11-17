7 hospitals, health systems looking for extra staffing

Amid surges of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, some hospitals and health systems are working to bolster their workforce.

Here are seven hospitals looking for more workers so far this month:

Mercy Health Muskegon (Mich.) is recruiting nurses to provide support amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City is hiring about 200 traveling nurses — and adding intensive care and medical/surgical beds — amid a COVID-19 surge.

East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry will hold a job fair Nov. 13, according to a Nov. 9 hospital Facebook post.

San Antonio-based Baptist Health System has scheduled job fairs as it seeks to fill 55 full-time and three part-time patient care assistant positions and 13 additional as-needed positions, according to News 4 San Antonio. Job fairs are scheduled for Nov. 17 at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Nov. 18 at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas, and Nov. 19 at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has more than 500 openings at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and more than 4,000 for the entire Mayo Clinic enterprise, slightly more than were available at this time last year, the health system told Becker's Nov. 6.

Phoenix-based Banner Health confirmed to Becker's Nov. 4 that the health system has 2,170 job openings in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, Wyoming and California.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is seeking to hire 350 nurses to fill staffing needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a series of tweets from the health system.

