7 hospitals closing service lines

Below are seven hospitals ending services that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 19:

1. Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare will close the maternity unit at Rumford (Maine) Hospital on March 31.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Commonwealth Health is closing the emergency department at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa., on April 1.

3. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health will close the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center's family birth center in Gresham, Ore., as staff shortages and financial losses continue to challenge the health system.



4. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to partially or fully end services at 11 clinics across Indiana. Most of the affected locations will close within 90 days of Jan. 27, and patients will be notified in the coming weeks.



5. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five regional outpatient clinics as part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of the health system. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, an immediate care clinic in Wilson, and family medicine clinics in Aurora and Snow Hill, N.C.

6. Anchorage-based Alaska Regional is closing its Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic on Feb. 28 because of staffing shortages.

7. Blytheville, Ark.-based Great River Cancer Center will close in March due to financial struggles.