7 healthcare layoffs for ASC leaders to know

From a major orthopedic player's layoff to healthcare layoffs at Amazon, here are seven major healthcare layoffs in the last year for ASC leaders to know.

1. Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics has laid off 18 employees from its corporate office.

2. Drugmaker Akorn Operating Co. has laid off hundreds of workers, and the state of Illinois is investigating if the company gave employees the required 60-day notice.

3. Telehealth startup Cerebral has laid off 15 percent of its staff.

4. Amazon plans to eliminate 18,000 jobs throughout the organization, including at Amazon Pharmacy, Halo, Amazon Care and Care Medical.

5. Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center laid off 112 employees to outsource its environmental services department.

6. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health laid off an undisclosed number of staff to streamline its leadership structure.

7. Stryker laid off 88 employees from its Lakeland, Fla., production facility.