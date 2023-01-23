$650M+ in opioid settlements and 5 more Walmart Healthcare updates

Here are six Walmart Healthcare moves reported by Becker's since Dec. 1:

Walmart opened an HIV-focused specialty pharmacy in Hudson County, N.J. The pharmacy features clinical programs, HIV-trained pharmacists, care coordination, healthy lifestyle guidance and emotional support services.

Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, said the company wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.

New Mexico reached a net $132 million agreement with CVS, Walmart and Albertsons over allegations the retail giants reaped large profits from selling addictive opioids to patients. The three companies, all of which denied wrongdoing, will pay a total of about $189 million to the state, including attorney fees. The $132 million figure will be put toward opioid abuse treatment in New Mexico.

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine finalized its board of nine with plans to welcome its inaugural class in 2025, pending accreditation. Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, shared plans in March 2021 to finance and build a four-year medical school in Bentonville, Ark.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have appealed a ruling that ordered them to pay $650 million for fueling the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, arguing the case should be thrown out or a new trial introduced. More details here.