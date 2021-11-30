60K physicians under Optum Health: 5 notes on investor conference

Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group, parent company of physician group Optum Health, has exceeded 60,000 employed or aligned physicians, according to notes from a Nov. 30 investor presentation.

Five things to know:

1. Optum Health encompasses more than 2,000 locations for primary, specialty, urgent and surgical care.

2. The company is investing in virtual telemedicine and advanced remote monitoring technologies to facilitate information sharing between providers and patients.

3. Optum Health is launching a single-card health payment system for consumers in 2022. The company aims to use it to bring together multiple rewards and benefits and ultimately make health payments easier and more affordable.

4. Optum Health will continue pursuing strategic acquisitions en route to a goal of double-digit percentage revenue growth and sustainable operating margins between 8 and 10 percent.

5. Optum Health served 100 million consumers in 2021.