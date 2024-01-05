60% of health systems considering ASC ventures

Just one week into 2024, health systems, including Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, have set their sights on ASC joint ventures.

In a Jan. 4 VMG Health survey of 141 health system executives, including CEOs, CFOs and COOs, outpatient surgery ranked as the top service line for joint venture partnerships in 2024.

Here are the top nine service lines health systems would consider for a joint venture partnership this year:

1. Outpatient surgery: 60%

2. Behavioral health: 55%

3. Outpatient post-acute: 45%

4. Outpatient imaging: 45%

5. Physician services: 39%

6. Urgent care: 36%

7. Hospital at home: 35%

8. Inpatient post-acute: 29%

9. Laboratory: 28%