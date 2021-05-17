6 recent USPI moves

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, an affiliate of Tenet Healthcare, has named two executives and renewed its group purchasing contract in the past month.

Here are six recent USPI moves:

1. USPI affiliate TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital in Houston named Grant Magness CEO.

2. USPI's supply chain was strengthened after Tenet renewed its five-year partnership with HealthTrust, a national group purchasing organization.

3. USPI named Matt Wheelus regional vice president of operations.

4. Tenet Healthcare finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed.

5. Here are six notes from USPI's first quarter earnings call.

6. USPI opened a $20 million joint-venture ASC with Bozeman Health and local physicians.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.