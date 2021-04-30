$80M deal for USPI's urgent care platform closed

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed, according to an April 30 release.

The urgent care platform was managed by Tenet subsidiary United Surgical Partners International.

USPI centers brought on 530 physicians during the first quarter through organic growth and acquisitions, the company announced on their first-quarter earnings call.

Tenet is transitioning USPI to focus only on surgical care, moving its 25 urgent care facilities to the hospital segment by the end of April.

