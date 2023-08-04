6 hospitals closing departments or ending services

Here are six hospitals closing departments or ending services since June 30:

1. The in-home care arm of Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, is shutting down October 23, pending the discharge of all patients.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based StarMed Healthcare announced it was closing two satellite locations July 19.

3. Vicksburg, Miss.-based Merit Health River Region closed its behavioral health unit on June 30.

4. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital moved up the date it planned to end childbirth services by about three weeks, with the care ending abruptly July 11.

5. Good Samaritan Hospital, operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, plans to close the inpatient psychiatric facility at its Mission Oaks Hospital in Los Gatos, Calif., on Aug. 20.

6. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine shut down one of its urgent care centers, Penn Urgent Care South Philadelphia, on June 30, as more patients are turning to telehealth for care.