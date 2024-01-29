6 hospital, clinic and service closures in 2024

Healthcare's ongoing supply issues, labor shortages and rising costs have led to a tumultuous start to 2024.

As supply and labor costs continue to rise and provider shortages persist, some hospitals, clinics and physician groups have been forced to close.

Here are six physician practices, hospitals and health systems that have closed facilities, downsized or shut down service lines in 2024:

1. Port Arthur-based Medical Center of Southeast Texas, an affiliate of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, plans to shut down its campus in Beaumont on Feb. 2. The closure includes its emergency department and all hospital-related services, which will be relocated to the center's Port Arthur campus.

2. Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health plans to close 19 health facilities and two hospitals in Western Wisconsin by April 21. The system's newly constructed Green Bay ASC, Prevea Surgery Center, will not be affected by the closures.

3. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System will discontinue its oral surgery services Jan. 31, citing an inability to meet demand. The decision to cut the line comes after the health system confirmed it would furlough 3% of its workforce — about 360 employees, including some in leadership roles — to help hit its financial turnaround goals.

4. Saltzer Health, a primary and specialty care group based in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, region, plans to sell or end services by March 29. The group said it is negotiating with healthcare organizations interested in purchasing portions of its operations.

5. The state of New York plans to significantly shrink or close its University Hospital at Downstate in New York City's Brooklyn borough. Closing the inpatient services at SUNY Downstate will free up state funds to build an ASC, a new urgent care center and increase primary care.

6. Troy, Ohio-based Upper Valley Medical Center discontinued its labor and delivery unit Feb. 29 because of physician recruitment issues and a declining birth rate.