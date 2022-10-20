510 of America's 'Best' ASCs in 2023: Newsweek

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista for the 2023 edition of its "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers," which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The rankings are based on recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the ASCs' performance data. Click here to read the full methodology.

Here are the 25 best ASCs in the country, according to the Newsweek ranking:

1. Cedars Sinai-90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)

2. Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)

3. SCA Health-Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel, N.J.)

4. Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

5. The University of Kansas Health System-KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center (Shawnee)

6. The University of Kansas Health System Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center (Overland Park)

7. Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

8. Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.)

9. University of Maryland Medical Center-Ambulatory Surgery Center (Columbia)

10. Allegheny Health Network-Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center

11. UCLA Health-Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)

12. Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Eatontown, N.J.)

13. Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston (Las Vegas)

14. Wills Eye Surgical Network-Surgery Center in Northeast Philadelphia

15. Saint Peter's Healthcare System-Cares Surgicenter (New Brunswick, N.J.)

16. Emory Healthcare-Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)

17. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall (Rockwall)

18. SCA Health-UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas (Calif.)

19. Duke Health-Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham, N.C.)

20. Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale (Ariz.)

21. Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center - Columbia (Md.)

22. Virtua Health-Summit Surgical Center (Voorhees, N.J.)

23. SCA Health-Bloomfield (Conn.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

24. SCA Health-St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center

25. Virtua Health-Jersey Shore Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somers Point, N.J.)

Click here to view the full list of 510 ASCs.