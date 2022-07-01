5 wealthiest, 5 lowest net worth specialties

Infectious diseases and plastic surgery are at opposite ends of the net worth spectrum, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."

More plastic surgeons are worth $5 million or more than physicians of any other specialty, while more infectious diseases specialists are worth $500,000 or less than those of any other specialty.

The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

5 specialties with the most sub-$500,000-net-worth physicians:

Infectious diseases: 38 percent

Pediatrics: 36 percent

Family medicine: 36 percent

Internal medicine: 35 percent

Neurology: 35 percent

5 specialties with the most physicians worth $5 million or more: