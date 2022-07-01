5 wealthiest, 5 lowest net worth specialties

Infectious diseases and plastic surgery are at opposite ends of the net worth spectrum, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."
More plastic surgeons are worth $5 million or more than physicians of any other specialty, while more infectious diseases specialists are worth $500,000 or less than those of any other specialty.
The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
5 specialties with the most sub-$500,000-net-worth physicians:
- Infectious diseases: 38 percent
- Pediatrics: 36 percent
- Family medicine: 36 percent
- Internal medicine: 35 percent
- Neurology: 35 percent
5 specialties with the most physicians worth $5 million or more:
- Plastic surgery: 26 percent
- Orthopedics: 25 percent
- Dermatology: 23 percent
- Urology: 23 percent
- Cardiology: 23 percent