5 updates on 5 major payers

Here are five updates on major insurers that ASC leaders should know:

1. As of Jan. 16, a total of 15,015,000 people have been disenrolled from Medicaid during the continuous coverage unwinding process since April — greater than HHS' original estimate of 15 million.

2. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina purchased all 55 North Carolina locations of FastMed, a national chain of urgent care clinics. It also named Jim Moffett as FastMed’s CEO.

3. The Cigna Group named Brian Evanko president and CEO of Cigna Healthcare. Mr. Evanko will continue to serve as CFO as well.

4. A Humana spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the payer conducted "limited workforce reductions." The spokesperson did not confirm the number of employees affected.

5. UnitedHealth Group reported $371.6 billion in revenues in 2023. Its subsidiary Optum accounted for $226.6 billion.