Surgeons in the five highest-paying states earn significantly more per year than the U.S. average of $343,990, according to the newest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 3.

Here are the five states where surgeons earn the highest annual salaries:

1. Utah: $515,130

2. Wisconsin: $449,560

3. Ohio: $448,480

4. Georgia: $446,490

5. Indiana: $429,250