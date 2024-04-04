Utah is the highest-paying state for surgeons, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. This list does not include salaries for ocular, orthopedic or pediatric surgeons.
Here is surgeon pay by state, including Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $227,800
Alaska: $407,300
Arizona: ≥$239,200
Arkansas: N/A
California: $340,260
Colorado: $333,990
Connecticut: $392,080
Delaware: ≥$239,200
District of Columbia: $298,850
Florida: N/A
Georgia: $446,490
Hawaii: N/A
Idaho: $387,320
Illinois: $348,040
Indiana: $429,250
Iowa: $404,100
Kansas: $365,230
Kentucky: N/A
Louisiana: $421,490
Maine: ≥$239,200
Maryland: $258,560
Massachusetts: $267,480
Michigan: $340,670
Minnesota: $424,030
Mississippi: $378,520
Missouri: ≥$239,200
Montana: $415,030
Nebraska: $288,780
Nevada: N/A
New Hampshire: $379,550
New Jersey: N/A
New Mexico: $321,240
New York: $267,930
North Carolina: $426,470
North Dakota: ≥$239,200
Ohio: $448,480
Oklahoma: N/A
Oregon: ≥$239,200
Pennsylvania: $382,520
Rhode Island: $379,530
South Carolina: $345,280
South Dakota: ≥$239,200
Tennessee: $303,950
Texas: $276,680
Utah: $515,130
Vermont: $351,080
Virginia: ≥$239,200
Washington: $271,540
West Virginia: $344,770
Wisconsin: $449,560
Wyoming: $398,480