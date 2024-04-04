Utah is the highest-paying state for surgeons, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. This list does not include salaries for ocular, orthopedic or pediatric surgeons.

Here is surgeon pay by state, including Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $227,800

Alaska: $407,300

Arizona: ≥$239,200

Arkansas: N/A

California: $340,260

Colorado: $333,990

Connecticut: $392,080

Delaware: ≥$239,200

District of Columbia: $298,850

Florida: N/A

Georgia: $446,490

Hawaii: N/A

Idaho: $387,320

Illinois: $348,040

Indiana: $429,250

Iowa: $404,100

Kansas: $365,230

Kentucky: N/A

Louisiana: $421,490

Maine: ≥$239,200

Maryland: $258,560

Massachusetts: $267,480

Michigan: $340,670

Minnesota: $424,030

Mississippi: $378,520

Missouri: ≥$239,200

Montana: $415,030

Nebraska: $288,780

Nevada: N/A

New Hampshire: $379,550

New Jersey: N/A

New Mexico: $321,240

New York: $267,930

North Carolina: $426,470

North Dakota: ≥$239,200

Ohio: $448,480

Oklahoma: N/A

Oregon: ≥$239,200

Pennsylvania: $382,520

Rhode Island: $379,530

South Carolina: $345,280

South Dakota: ≥$239,200

Tennessee: $303,950

Texas: $276,680

Utah: $515,130

Vermont: $351,080

Virginia: ≥$239,200

Washington: $271,540

West Virginia: $344,770

Wisconsin: $449,560

Wyoming: $398,480





