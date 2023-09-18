5 things to know about CVS Health's disruptions

Here are five of CVS Health's most recent healthcare disruptions Becker's has reported on since June 20:

1. CVS unveiled Cordavis, a new subsidiary focused on biosimilars in the U.S., on Aug. 23.

2. CVS Health is looking to trim hundreds of millions of dollars from its cost structure while also standing up 50 to 60 more Oak Street Health clinics in 2024.

3. CVS Health Ventures said it backed a startup that helps launch other startups because it believes the company can have a "multiplier" effect on digital health.

4. CVS Health's pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, teamed up with GoodRx to broaden access to cheaper drug options.

5. CVS Health is aiming for its retail healthcare offering, MinuteClinic, to fill primary care gaps caused by longer wait times; a 2022 survey from Merritt Hawkins found that the average patient waits 20.6 days for primary care.