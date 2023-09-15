5 things to know about Amazon's healthcare disruptions

Here are five of Amazon's most recent healthcare moves Becker's has reported on since Aug. 4:

1. AI-powered virtual primary care company Curai Health has been added to Amazon Clinic's virtual healthcare marketplace, allowing patients to go through a message-based platform to reach clinicians.

2. Amazon Pharmacy is offering automatic coupons on more than 15 insulin and diabetes care brands.

3. Amazon's One Medical cut the ribbon on its first Connecticut location in Darien as the group partners with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

4. Amazon partnered with Maven Clinic to provide women's healthcare services for the company's employees in 50 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada.

5. Amazon is adding leadership to its health industry team focused on genomics.