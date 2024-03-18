5 states with the highest, lowest malpractice award payouts

Wyoming is the state with the lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 18, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for physicians. The site compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. These dimensions were evaluated using 19 metrics, including physicians' average annual wage, the number of hospitals per capita and physician burnout rate. Read more about the methodology here.

Note: These lists contain ties.

Here are the five states with the highest malpractice award payout amount per capita:

1. District of Columbia

1. New York

1. Connecticut

1. Massachusetts

1. Rhode Island

Here are the five states with the lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita:

1. Wyoming

2. Minnesota

3. North Dakota

4. Wisconsin

5. South Dakota