5 specialties with the smallest gender pay gaps

The gender pay gap among physicians who practice pediatric rheumatology is the smallest of all medical specialties, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.

Among oral and maxillofacial surgeons, women earn 22.8 percent fewer than their male counterparts — the greatest difference of any specialty.

Here are the five specialties with the smallest pay disparities between genders, along with the percent difference in salary earned by women compared with men in the same specialty:

1. Pediatric rheumatology: Women earn 7.8 percent less than men.

2. Pediatric infectious disease: 10.1 percent less.

3. Pediatric hematology/oncology: 11.3 percent.

4. Hematology: 12.1 percent.

5. Pediatric cardiology: 12.5 percent.