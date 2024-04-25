5 recent ASC firsts

Here are five new milestones achieved by ASCs since April 2:

1. Deltona, Fla.-based Advanced Heart and Vascular Surgery Center, an affiliate of Cardiovascular Centers of America, became the first ASC in Florida to launch a complete cardiac ablation service line.

2. Mesa, Ariz.-based Tri-City Cardiology is one of the first ASCs that CMS approved to perform outpatient procedures using the CardioMEMS HF System.

3. Wichita Falls, Texas-based Momentum Specialty Surgery Center is the first ASC to successfully implant a cochlear device using a robotic arm system.

4. Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners' opened a joint venture surgery center in Greenville, S.C.,, the first ASC to offer outpatient joint replacements in the Upstate region of South Carolina.

5. G. Russell Huffman, MD, completed the first reverse total shoulder arthroplasty using the Apple Vision Pro at the AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower in Orlando, Fla.