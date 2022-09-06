5 practices that have added new technology in the last 30 days

From robotic procedures in Boston to stent implants in Louisiana, here are five practices that have added new technology in the last 30 days.

1. Coldwater, Ohio, based clinic Mercer Health has added the Intuitive da Vinci XI robotic surgery system.

2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital acquired EndoQuest's surgical robot for GI procedures.

3. Venture, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System received a $100,000 donation to purchase a C-arm.

4. A physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick,N.J., performed the clinic's first outpatient robotic surgery using the DaVinci X Robot.

5. A physician at Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South performed the nation's first stent implant using Biotronik's Pulsar-18 T3.