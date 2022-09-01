Mercer adds Intuitive da Vinci XI assisted surgery robot

Mercer Health plans to add a new surgical robot, the Intuitive da Vinci XI robotic assisted surgery system, to its Coldwater, Ohio, clinic.

The robot is expected to arrive this fall, and will be used for gynecological and general surgery procedures offered at the clinic.

"Reproducible, positive surgical outcomes are vital to providing consistent and high-quality medical care including reduced length of stays, faster recovery times and fewer complications," Susan Miller, the chief nursing officer at Mercer, said in a Sept. 1 press release.