California ASC gifted $100,000 for imaging tech

Claire Wallace -  

Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System received a $100,000 gift from Mechanics Bank to purchase an advanced C-arm, according to an Aug. 15 report from the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. 

Nonprofit Community Memorial Health System has two hospitals: Community Memorial Hospital Ventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital. The C-arm will be used in the GI lab and ASC affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital Ventura.


"We are incredibly grateful to Mechanics Bank for their generosity in funding the purchase of a new, mobile C-arm unit at Community Memorial Hospital," Adam Thunell, Community Memorial Health System's senior vice president of operations, told the Journal. "As patient numbers continue to rise, the versatility, speed, and ease-of-use of the new C-arm will allow us to treat more people in our community while maintaining the exceptional level of patient care Community Memorial is known for."

