5 largest healthcare data breaches in 2023 so far

Here are the five largest healthcare data breaches that have been tracked by the HIPAA Journal in 2023 so far:

1. Managed Care of North America

Covered entity type: Business associate

Individuals affected: 8,923,662

Type of breach: Ransomware attack

2. PharMerica

Covered entity type: Healthcare provider

Individuals affected: 5,815,591

Type of breach: Ransomware attack

3. Regal Medical Group (including Lakeside Medical Organization, A Medical Group, ADOC Acquisition Co., A Medical Group Inc. and Greater Covina Medical Group Inc.)

Covered entity type: Healthcare provider

Individuals affected: 3,300,638

Type of breach: Ransomware attack

4. Cerebral, Inc.

Covered entity type: Business associate

Individuals affected: 3,179,835

Type of breach: Impermissible disclosure (website tracking code)

5. NationsBenefits Holdings

Covered entity type: Business associate

Individuals affected: 3,037,303

Type of breach: Hacking incident (Fortra GoAnywhere MFT)