5 hospitals shuttering services in May 

Here are five hospitals with plans to shutter services Becker's has reported on since May 1:

1. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center is discontinuing both its kidney and liver transplant programs.

2. Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital is weighing cutting back or closing six programs amid financial strain.

3. Demopolis, Ala.-based Whitfield Regional Hospital will pause its labor and delivery unit until Sept. 1, citing its primary provider taking extended leave with no other providers available.

4. Kansas City, Kan.-based Providence Medical Center will close its labor and delivery services June 30. The hospital, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, cited a declining rate of labor and delivery patients.

5. Bluffton (Ind.) Regional Medical Center and Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, Ind., will end their inpatient labor and delivery services. The hospitals, both part of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, cited decreased birth rates.