5 hospitals closing service lines

Below are five hospitals ending services that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 10:

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital later this year, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17.



Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital will shutter its behavioral health unit due to financial unsustainability.



Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has temporarily closed its AHN Express Care East urgent care center in Harborcreek Township, Pa., due to a shortage of nurses.



Las Vegas-based Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center plans to end inpatient operations on or about March 11, pending approval from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.



Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is closing its home health services department effective Jan. 31.