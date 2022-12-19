5 highest-paying physician specialties in the last 5 years 

Plastic surgery and orthopedics most frequently topped the list as the highest-paying physician specialty in the last five years, according to Medscape compensation reports.
Here are the five highest-paying physician specialties over the last five years:
Plastic surgery: $576,000
Orthopedics: $557,000
Cardiology: $490,000
ENT: $469,000
Urology: $461,000
2021:
Plastic surgery: $526,000
Orthopedics: $511,000
Cardiology: $459,000
Urology: $427,000
ENT: $417,000
2020:
Orthopedics: $511,000
Plastic surgery: $479,000
ENT: $455,000
Cardiology: $438,000
Radiology: $427,000
2019:
Orthopedics: $482,000
Plastic surgery: $471,000
ENT: $461,000
Cardiology: $430,000
Dermatology: $419,000
Plastic surgery: $501,000
Orthopedics: $497,000
Cardiology: $423,000
Gastroenterology: $408,000
Radiology: $401,000