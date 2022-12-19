5 highest-paying physician specialties in the last 5 years 

Plastic surgery and orthopedics most frequently topped the list as the highest-paying physician specialty in the last five years, according to Medscape compensation reports.

Here are the five highest-paying physician specialties over the last five years:

2022:

Plastic surgery: $576,000

Orthopedics: $557,000

Cardiology: $490,000

ENT: $469,000

Urology: $461,000

2021:

Plastic surgery: $526,000

Orthopedics: $511,000

Cardiology: $459,000

Urology: $427,000

ENT: $417,000

2020:

Orthopedics: $511,000

Plastic surgery: $479,000

ENT: $455,000

Cardiology: $438,000

Radiology: $427,000

2019:

Orthopedics: $482,000

Plastic surgery: $471,000

ENT: $461,000

Cardiology: $430,000

Dermatology: $419,000

2018:

Plastic surgery: $501,000

Orthopedics: $497,000

Cardiology: $423,000

Gastroenterology: $408,000

Radiology: $401,000