5 healthcare leaders named among America's richest self-made women

On June 1, Forbes released its list of America's richest self-made women for 2023, which includes five women who made their wealth in the health and healthcare space.

Five women who made their wealth in healthcare, and their net worth as of June 1:

3. Judy Faulkner, $7.4 billion, founded medical-record software company Epic in her basement in 1979. She is CEO and a 47 percent owner of the company. Epic supports the medical records for over 250 million patients nationwide.

34. April Anthony, $740 million, founded Encompass Home Health & Hospice in 1998. She stepped down in April 2021 after selling the company for $750 million. In August 2022, she was named CEO of home health and hospice care firm VitalCaring.

77. Iman Abuzeid, $350 million, is the cofounder and CEO of Incredible Health, which she started in 2017 to address nursing shortages. The service is a LinkedIn-style job site that connects nurses to U.S. hospitals.

77. Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, $350 million, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders in 1990. She was majority owner of the company until 2018 when she sold it for $600 million. She stepped down as the company's CEO in 2019.

92. Julia Cheek, $260 million, founded at-home testing company Everly Health in 2015. Everly sells 30 health and wellness tests at stores including CVS and Rite Aid.