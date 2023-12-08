40% of hiring managers lie to candidates in hiring process

Around 36% of hiring managers admit to lying to candidates about their possible role or the company during the hiring process, according to a new report from resumebuilder.com.

This survey was commissioned by resumebuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish between August 2 and August 14. In total, 1,060 respondents were surveyed. All respondents are responsible for hiring new workers in their current role

Three-quarters of hiring managers said they lied during the interview process, while 52% lied in a job description and 24% lied in an offer letter.

Eighty percent of hiring managers believe that lying is either very or somewhat acceptable in the interview process.

Hiring managers most commonly lie about the role's responsibilities (40%), growth opportunities at the company (39%), and career development opportunities (38%).

Around 92% say that they have had a "misled" candidate eventually accept a job offer. Of those misled candidates, 14% quit within a week, 35% within a month and 31% within three months.





