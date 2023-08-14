4 Tennessee physicians convicted of drug trafficking

Four Tennessee physicians were convicted of conspiracy to prescribe controlled substances and related fraud and money laundering offenses.

Evann Herrell, DO, Mark Grenkoski, MD, Keri McFarlane, MD, and Stephen Cirelli, MD, four physicians at EHC Medical, a two-location practice with locations in Harriman and Jacksboro, Tenn., provided prescriptions for high doses and dangerous combinations of Suboxone and benzodiazepines to cash-paying customers, according to an Aug. 11 news release from the Justice Department. They also engaged in a conspiracy to falsify medical records, causing millions of dollars in fraudulent submissions to Medicare, Kentucky Medicaid, and other health benefit programs for prescription drugs and urine drug testing.

The four physicians are scheduled for sentencing Dec. 4.

Earlier this year, Robert Taylor, founder of EHC Medical, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the release. He also forfeited $13.8 million and paid an additional fine of $200,000.

Lori Bennett, a registered nurse and three other physicians — Matthew Rasberry, MD, Helen Bidwaid, MD, and Eva Misra, MD, — also pleaded guilty to related drug or money laundering charges and are awaiting sentencing, the release said.