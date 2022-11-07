4 telehealth necessities for physicians

With 93 percent of physicians believing telehealth is an advantage for patient care, there are four key attributes that matter most to physicians according to a Nov. 7 report from the American Medical Association.

Here are the four attributes that the majority of physicians believe telehealth needs in order to stick around long-term:

1. Eighty percent of physicians said telehealth has to be proven as good as or superior to traditional care.

2. Seventy-eight percent said that it must be intuitive and require no extra training.

3. Seventy-three percent said that peer-reviewed published journals have to deem it safe and effective.

4. Sixty-nine percent said that it needs to have high standards of care.