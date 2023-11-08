4 pieces of legislation fighting to alleviate the physician shortage crisis

Physician burnout is on the rise nationwide, with several factors leading practicing physicians to retire early, cut back on hours or leave medicine altogether.

About 26% of practicing physicians are currently considering leaving the medical field to pursue non-clinical jobs that offer better hours, less stress and less red tape.

Additionally, 63% of physicians recently expressed that they have been feeling burnt out for at least 13 months.

Here are four pieces of legislation that are aiming to eliminate physician burnout and rectify the shortage crisis, according to a Nov. 6 report from the American Medical Association:

The Strengthening Medicare for Patients and Providers Act would give physicians an annual payment update to account for rising inflation per the Medicare Economic Index. It would provide physicians with extra economic support to help best care for patients.

The Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act would expand prior authorization reforms that CMS finalized and state legislatures have the power to reform. The legislation would cut out prior authorizations for many procedures, eliminating practice and administrative burdens.

The Conrad State 30 and the Physician Access Reauthorization Act would help ease physician shortages by expanding residency training options, providing greater student loan support and creating smooth pathways for foreign-trained physicians.

Removing physician mental health questions would make sure that physicians are not punished for seeking mental healthcare. State boards, hospitals and health systems have the power to remove mental health related questions on hiring and admission forms to remove the stigma and allow greater access for physicians who sought out mental healthcare.